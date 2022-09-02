Marshalls (LON:MSLH) Hits New 1-Year Low at $332.50

Shares of Marshalls plc (LON:MSLH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 332.50 ($4.02) and last traded at GBX 333.20 ($4.03), with a volume of 173046 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 340.80 ($4.12).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSLH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Marshalls to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from GBX 885 ($10.69) to GBX 629 ($7.60) in a report on Friday, May 20th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Marshalls from GBX 620 ($7.49) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 25th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 442.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 544.08. The firm has a market cap of £797.86 million and a PE ratio of 1,595.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a GBX 5.70 ($0.07) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Marshalls’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.00%.

In other Marshalls news, insider Justin Lockwood acquired 4,399 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 455 ($5.50) per share, for a total transaction of £20,015.45 ($24,184.93). In other news, insider Justin Lockwood bought 4,399 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 455 ($5.50) per share, with a total value of £20,015.45 ($24,184.93). Also, insider Avis Darzins bought 2,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 396 ($4.78) per share, with a total value of £9,947.52 ($12,019.72). In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 14,503 shares of company stock worth $6,476,201.

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; artificial grass; garden and driveway design tools; and stone products.

