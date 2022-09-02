Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 100,010 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 13,048 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Masco were worth $5,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MAS. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1,339.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,730,576 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,368 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,917,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,117,802,000 after acquiring an additional 688,373 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Masco in the 4th quarter valued at $41,980,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,812,504 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,433,000 after acquiring an additional 573,854 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Masco by 1,053.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 397,960 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,945,000 after acquiring an additional 363,456 shares during the period. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $50.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.22. Masco Co. has a one year low of $46.27 and a one year high of $71.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.05). Masco had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 686.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Masco’s payout ratio is 31.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MAS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Masco from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.93.

In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total value of $394,660.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total transaction of $520,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,997,105.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

