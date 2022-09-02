Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,434,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,996 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mattel were worth $76,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Mattel by 19.3% in the first quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 50.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 2.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,553,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,137,000 after purchasing an additional 108,491 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Mattel by 5.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth about $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Mattel in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. MKM Partners cut their target price on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.57.

Shares of Mattel stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. Mattel, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.94 and a 52 week high of $26.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.42.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Mattel had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 37.28%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

