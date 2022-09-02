Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its position in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,434,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,996 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mattel were worth $76,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Mattel in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Mattel in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Mattel in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel in the first quarter valued at about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

MAT stock opened at $22.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.82. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $26.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.02, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23.

Mattel ( NASDAQ:MAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.13. Mattel had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 37.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MAT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 10th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Mattel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Mattel in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Mattel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Mattel from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Mattel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.57.

Mattel, Inc, a children's entertainment company, designs and produces toys and consumer products worldwide. The company operates through North America, International, and American Girl segments. It offers dolls and accessories, as well as content, gaming, and lifestyle products for children under the Barbie, Monster High, American Girl, Polly Pocket, Spirit, and Enchantimals brands; dolls and books under the American Girl brand name; die-cast vehicles, tracks, playsets, and accessories for kids of all ages, and collectors under the Hot Wheels, Monster Trucks, Matchbox, CARS, and Mario Kart brand names; and infant, toddler, and preschool products comprising content, toys, live events, and other lifestyle products under the Fisher-Price and Thomas & Friends, Power wheels, and Fireman Sam brands.

