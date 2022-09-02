Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,704 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MPW. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 456,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 90,373 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,116,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,651,000 after purchasing an additional 463,644 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 68.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 29,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 64,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 11,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 295,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 63,259 shares during the last quarter. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MPW shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.30.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

MPW stock opened at $14.53 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.97. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.10 and a 12 month high of $24.13. The company has a market cap of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.98%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.00%.

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Further Reading

