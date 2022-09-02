Mediclinic International (LON:MDC) Sets New 1-Year High at $502.00

Mediclinic International plc (LON:MDC – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 502 ($6.07) and last traded at GBX 499.80 ($6.04), with a volume of 664703 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 500 ($6.04).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 464 ($5.61) price objective on shares of Mediclinic International in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Mediclinic International from GBX 385 ($4.65) to GBX 460 ($5.56) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 481.36 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 407.76. The stock has a market cap of £3.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,377.14.

Mediclinic International plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates private hospitals. The company offers specialist-orientated and multidisciplinary healthcare services under the Mediclinic and Hirslanden brand names. It operates 74 hospitals, 20 day case clinics, 22 outpatient clinics, 5 subacute hospitals, 2 mental health facilities, and 453 theatres with approximately 11,538 inpatient beds in Switzerland, South Africa, Namibia, the Middle East, and the United Kingdom.

