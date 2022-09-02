Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC) Director Sells $196,080.00 in Stock

Mercer International Inc. (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) Director Rainer Rettig sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.34, for a total transaction of $196,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,991.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mercer International Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MERC opened at $16.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Mercer International Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.51 and a 52 week high of $17.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average is $14.71. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Mercer International (NASDAQ:MERC – Get Rating) (TSE:MRI.U) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.08. Mercer International had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 42.77%. The company had revenue of $572.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $484.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mercer International Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercer International Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 27th. Mercer International’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MERC shares. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Mercer International from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mercer International from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Mercer International by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 20,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 8,878 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Mercer International by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 33,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,747 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mercer International by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Mercer International by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Mercer International by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. 73.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mercer International Company Profile

Mercer International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells northern bleached softwood kraft (NBSK) pulp in Europe, the United States, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Wood Products. It also generates and sells green energy produced from biomass cogeneration power plant to third party utilities.

Featured Articles

