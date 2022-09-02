Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) Shares Purchased by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,680 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,510 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $9,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMSI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,295 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,647 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Merit Medical Systems by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in Merit Medical Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 429,272 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,743,000 after purchasing an additional 35,974 shares in the last quarter. 94.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Merit Medical Systems

In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $146,976.39. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,538.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Raul Jr. Parra sold 2,343 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.73, for a total value of $146,976.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $419,538.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Neil Peterson sold 4,000 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $232,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,436 shares of company stock valued at $1,627,142. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Merit Medical Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MMSI opened at $58.60 on Friday. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.46 and a twelve month high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.29. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.07, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $294.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.55 million. Merit Medical Systems had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 13.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MMSI. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Merit Medical Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.33.

Merit Medical Systems Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

