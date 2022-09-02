Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Motco’s 8th Largest Position

Motco lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,385 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,419 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 1.5% of Motco’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Motco’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $23,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,399,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $260.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $270.44 and its 200 day moving average is $277.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $241.51 and a 12-month high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.73%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSFT. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

