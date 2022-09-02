Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Toronto Dominion Bank’s 3rd Largest Position

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,895,520 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 815,334 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises about 2.7% of Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,817,603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $260.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $270.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $277.26. The company has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Guggenheim began coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Fundamental Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.31.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Stories

