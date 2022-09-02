Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC

FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 150,049 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 9.0% of FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $46,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,593,985 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,724,682,000 after purchasing an additional 32,086 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.2% in the first quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.8% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 242,481 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $74,759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,626 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 14,444 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 18.0% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 2,560 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $260.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $270.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.26. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Microsoft from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

