Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by LifePro Asset Management

LifePro Asset Management decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,325 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 559 shares during the quarter. LifePro Asset Management’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cross Staff Investments Inc acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,222,000. Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,965,000. Daniels&Tansey LLP boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Daniels&Tansey LLP now owns 1,445 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. First American Bank boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First American Bank now owns 203,038 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA boosted its position in Microsoft by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Advisory Corp MA now owns 10,678 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,591,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $260.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $241.51 and a 1-year high of $349.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $270.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $277.26.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on Microsoft from $363.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Fundamental Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $280.50 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

