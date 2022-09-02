Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Papp L Roy & Associates

Papp L Roy & Associates trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 137,418 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for about 5.3% of Papp L Roy & Associates’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Papp L Roy & Associates’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $42,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MSFT. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. grew its holdings in Microsoft by 1,316.7% during the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Tobam grew its holdings in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on Microsoft from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $334.31.

Microsoft Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $260.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $270.44 and its 200 day moving average is $277.26. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $241.51 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.73%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.