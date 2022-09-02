Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) Shares Sold by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,637 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Minerals Technologies were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of Minerals Technologies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 820,828 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $60,016,000 after acquiring an additional 33,627 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 651,258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,640,000 after purchasing an additional 147,840 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 441,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,190,000 after purchasing an additional 10,142 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 378,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,688,000 after purchasing an additional 45,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Minerals Technologies by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 366,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,836,000 after purchasing an additional 10,572 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 11,739 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $770,900.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,213.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Michael Cipolla sold 6,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $408,500.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,286 shares in the company, valued at $2,075,021.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan J. Hastings sold 11,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $770,900.13. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,468 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,213.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Minerals Technologies Stock Down 1.8 %

MTX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CL King downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of NYSE:MTX opened at $57.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.54 and a 52-week high of $79.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.27.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.04. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. Minerals Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.89%.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

See Also

