Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Gap Up to $74.57

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $74.57, but opened at $78.25. Mirati Therapeutics shares last traded at $79.24, with a volume of 6,991 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Mirati Therapeutics from $216.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $164.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.54.

Mirati Therapeutics Trading Up 1.2 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.64. The company has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of -6.92 and a beta of 0.99.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MRTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.53) by $0.35. The company had revenue of $5.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 million. Mirati Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 53.24% and a negative net margin of 824.57%. Equities analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -14.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Mirati Therapeutics news, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.49, for a total value of $854,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $514,735.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,574,000 after acquiring an additional 3,594 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 316.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 6,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 24,531 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 13,431 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,107,000 after acquiring an additional 8,729 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,455 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares during the period.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

Featured Stories

