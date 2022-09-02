MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

MKSI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $242.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of MKS Instruments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $162.86.

MKS Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MKSI opened at $96.96 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $92.65 and a fifty-two week high of $181.03. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.80.

MKS Instruments Dividend Announcement

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.28. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $765.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that MKS Instruments will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 8.84%.

Insider Transactions at MKS Instruments

In related news, Director Peter Cannone III acquired 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.06 per share, for a total transaction of $30,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,228.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,228,498 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $784,275,000 after acquiring an additional 168,727 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,711,201 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $820,550,000 after acquiring an additional 186,780 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $696,324,000 after acquiring an additional 241,134 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,618,232 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $268,709,000 after acquiring an additional 956,015 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,299,269 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $400,464,000 after purchasing an additional 116,574 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Stories

