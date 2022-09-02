ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 306,860 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,671 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $35,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MODV. City State Bank acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in ModivCare by 147.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth about $135,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ModivCare in the fourth quarter worth about $259,000.
Shares of ModivCare stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $101.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.84. ModivCare Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $211.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -41.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.84.
ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.
