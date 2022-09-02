Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 612,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,865 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $76,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,791,000 after purchasing an additional 338,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,828,000 after purchasing an additional 211,971 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its position in Mohawk Industries by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 465,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,857,000 after purchasing an additional 174,789 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 433,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,901,000 after acquiring an additional 158,823 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,661,000 after acquiring an additional 153,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Mohawk Industries

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Stock Performance

MHK stock opened at $108.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $199.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.31.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 8.39%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MHK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.21.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.