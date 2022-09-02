Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612,424 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,865 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $76,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,791,000 after purchasing an additional 338,782 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Mohawk Industries by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,828,000 after purchasing an additional 211,971 shares in the last quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 465,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,857,000 after acquiring an additional 174,789 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 433,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,901,000 after acquiring an additional 158,823 shares during the period. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,661,000 after acquiring an additional 153,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total value of $707,490.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $108.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $106.75 and a one year high of $199.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MHK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Mohawk Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.21.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Further Reading

