Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,828,000 after purchasing an additional 211,971 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,279,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,082,000 after purchasing an additional 73,764 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 9.6% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,752,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,661,000 after purchasing an additional 153,452 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,359,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,629,000 after purchasing an additional 42,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopia Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 465,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,857,000 after purchasing an additional 174,789 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

MHK stock opened at $108.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $124.03 and a 200-day moving average of $131.31. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $106.75 and a 12-month high of $199.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Activity

Mohawk Industries ( NYSE:MHK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.29 by $0.12. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 6,300 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.30, for a total transaction of $707,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,914,521.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Raymond James lowered Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $156.00 to $129.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Mohawk Industries to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mohawk Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.21.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Rating)

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

