Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI) Shares Gap Up to $60.92

Shares of Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $60.92, but opened at $63.88. Monarch Casino & Resort shares last traded at $61.29, with a volume of 3 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MCRI shares. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Monarch Casino & Resort from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Monarch Casino & Resort Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monarch Casino & Resort

Monarch Casino & Resort ( NASDAQ:MCRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.01% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $115.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.17 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCRI. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,024,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,564,000 after acquiring an additional 10,407 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,069,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,322,000 after acquiring an additional 73,574 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 919,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,594 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 883,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,070,000 after acquiring an additional 25,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 578,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,962,000 after acquiring an additional 14,291 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Monarch Casino & Resort Company Profile

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

