MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $360.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on MDB. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $490.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $438.00 to $360.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, MongoDB currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $401.47.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $241.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $318.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.15. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $213.39 and a 52 week high of $590.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of -49.82 and a beta of 0.96.

Insider Buying and Selling

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.15) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $92,561.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 45,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,108,301.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $718,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,458 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,861. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of MongoDB

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in MongoDB by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 395,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,633,000 after acquiring an additional 29,421 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,081,000. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $675,000. Infini Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB during the 2nd quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Company Profile

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

