MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $360.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $300.00 to $360.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MDB. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $375.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MongoDB presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $401.47.

Shares of NASDAQ MDB opened at $241.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.82 and a beta of 0.96. MongoDB has a 12 month low of $213.39 and a 12 month high of $590.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $318.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 4.16.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 32.75% and a negative return on equity of 45.56%. The business’s revenue was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.15) EPS. Analysts expect that MongoDB will post -5.08 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Archana Agrawal sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.55, for a total value of $229,099.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $718,744. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.64, for a total transaction of $184,070.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,322,755 shares in the company, valued at $387,091,023.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,458 shares of company stock worth $11,831,861 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commerce Bank grew its position in MongoDB by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in MongoDB by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in MongoDB by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in MongoDB by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 6,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

