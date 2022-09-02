Morgan Stanley Increases Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target to $44.00

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Carrier Global from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $53.00 to $43.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $48.00.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Carrier Global stock opened at $39.79 on Thursday. Carrier Global has a twelve month low of $34.12 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $33.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average is $40.86.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.15 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 29.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Carrier Global by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Carrier Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Carrier Global Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.