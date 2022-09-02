Morgan Stanley Lowers Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Price Target to $9.00

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Bank of America cut shares of Oscar Health from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Oscar Health Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $6.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $6.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 1.32. Oscar Health has a twelve month low of $3.89 and a twelve month high of $18.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oscar Health

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $56,613.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,018 shares in the company, valued at $656,400.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Oscar Health news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,546 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $97,925.46. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,324,178.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,300 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $56,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 131,018 shares in the company, valued at $656,400.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 210.3% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 33,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,680 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 193,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 71.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

