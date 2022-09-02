Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Shares Sold by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mr. Cooper Group were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the first quarter worth $26,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 12,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 12.2% in the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.23, for a total transaction of $1,850,580.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 608,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,490,696.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 138,000 shares of company stock worth $5,610,160 in the last ninety days. 2.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of COOP stock opened at $40.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.82. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $52.34.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.15. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 39.35% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The firm had revenue of $599.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.70 million. Equities research analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COOP shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $44.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.25.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

