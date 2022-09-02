National Bankshares Lowers Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB) Price Target to C$51.00

Laurentian Bank of Canada (TSE:LB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. CSFB reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a C$40.00 price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday. Cormark reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Laurentian Bank of Canada from C$43.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$43.82.

Get Laurentian Bank of Canada alerts:

Laurentian Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of TSE:LB opened at C$34.66 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$40.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$40.74. Laurentian Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$33.83 and a 1 year high of C$45.29. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a PE ratio of 24.24.

Laurentian Bank of Canada Company Profile

Laurentian Bank of Canada ( TSE:LB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported C$1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.16 by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$259.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$250.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that Laurentian Bank of Canada will post 5.2199999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Laurentian Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services to personal, business, and institutional customers in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Capital Markets. The company offers notice, demand, and term deposits; commercial, residential mortgage, and personal loans; real estate, and equipment and inventory financing; and credit life and disability insurance products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laurentian Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.