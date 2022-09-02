nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. cut its holdings in nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 269,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in nCino were worth $11,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in nCino by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,540,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,355,000 after acquiring an additional 769,036 shares during the last quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its position in nCino by 481.7% during the fourth quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 1,599,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,650 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in nCino by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 908,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,841,000 after acquiring an additional 268,139 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in nCino by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,477,000 after acquiring an additional 38,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in nCino by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 688,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,744,000 after acquiring an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of nCino from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of nCino from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.44.

In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,956 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $516,729.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 906,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,303,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 14,956 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $516,729.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 906,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,303,440.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 40,000 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.51, for a total transaction of $1,420,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 73,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,576.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,099 shares of company stock valued at $3,755,554 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NCNO stock opened at $29.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91. nCino, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.94 and a 52 week high of $79.43. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 0.82.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). nCino had a negative net margin of 21.30% and a negative return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $94.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.42 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 51.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that nCino, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable banks and credit unions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

