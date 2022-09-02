Needham & Company LLC Downgrades Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) to Hold

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on OKTA. Stephens cut Okta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Okta from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Guggenheim started coverage on Okta in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They set a sell rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Okta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $141.57.

Okta Stock Performance

OKTA opened at $60.60 on Thursday. Okta has a 12-month low of $58.12 and a 12-month high of $276.30. The stock has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.89 and a 200-day moving average of $118.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Activity

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 944.4% during the 1st quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 602.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Okta during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

(Get Rating)

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

Featured Stories

