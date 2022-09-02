NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Bought by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,810 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,215,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,384,000 after acquiring an additional 241,099 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,748,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,933,000 after purchasing an additional 372,821 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,320,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,558 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 928,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,774,000 after purchasing an additional 82,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,607,000 after purchasing an additional 22,922 shares in the last quarter. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of NetScout Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $101,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,615.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.89, for a total transaction of $254,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,105.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total transaction of $101,010.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,908,615.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NetScout Systems Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut shares of NetScout Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

NTCT stock opened at $31.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.76, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.36. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $26.01 and a one year high of $37.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.98.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $208.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.25 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 4.85%. NetScout Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

NetScout Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

Featured Stories

