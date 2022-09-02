Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) Stake Lessened by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,676 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 24.4% in the first quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 11.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 1.8% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,233,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,045,000 after purchasing an additional 22,237 shares in the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson by 18.3% in the first quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 155,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,223,000 after purchasing an additional 23,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Nordson by 0.3% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 620,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.03% of the company’s stock.

NDSN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Nordson from $232.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com lowered Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Nordson from $265.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Nordson from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $270.20.

Nordson stock opened at $226.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.96. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $194.89 and a one year high of $272.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $222.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $219.71.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $662.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.90 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 9.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.65 dividend. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.48%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Precision Solutions (IPS) and Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS).

