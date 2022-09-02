Northland Securities Lowers Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) Price Target to $88.00

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Northland Securities from $105.00 to $88.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the data storage provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on STX. Summit Insights cut shares of Seagate Technology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $79.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $81.95.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $65.92 on Thursday. Seagate Technology has a 1-year low of $63.50 and a 1-year high of $117.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 412.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

