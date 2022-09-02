Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,786 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $11,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 295,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,997,000 after buying an additional 114,061 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 1st quarter valued at about $350,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,345,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 18,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 3,219 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Skin Enterprises stock opened at $40.71 on Friday. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.40 and a 52-week high of $56.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.37%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, Chairman Steven Lund sold 51,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $2,248,479.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 27,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Ryan S. Napierski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.99, for a total value of $1,074,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 122,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,142.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Steven Lund sold 51,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.83, for a total transaction of $2,248,479.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 27,200 shares in the company, valued at $1,192,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,018 shares of company stock worth $4,852,742. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NUS shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes beauty and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Spa systems, ageLOC Transformation anti-aging skin care systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and ageLOC Boost, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

