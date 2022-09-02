Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) PT Raised to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Nutanix from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of Nutanix from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.18.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Shares of Nutanix stock opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 1.44. Nutanix has a 52-week low of $13.44 and a 52-week high of $44.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nutanix

Nutanix ( NASDAQ:NTNX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $385.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.14 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nutanix will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nutanix news, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total transaction of $67,167.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,814.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 5,000 shares of Nutanix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $73,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,192,891.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tyler Wall sold 4,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.97, for a total value of $67,167.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,625,814.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,196 shares of company stock valued at $1,193,438 over the last ninety days. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Nutanix by 46.1% during the second quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,128,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,150 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its stake in Nutanix by 1,643.6% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 1,478,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,393,239 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Nutanix by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,344,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,856 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 6,627.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 991,370 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,589,000 after buying an additional 976,633 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nutanix by 52.3% during the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 2,176,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,379,000 after buying an additional 747,258 shares during the period. 77.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers Acropolis converges virtualization, enterprise storage services, and networking visualization and security services; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; Nutanix Karbon for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments; and Nutanix Clusters solution.

Read More

