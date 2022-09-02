NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Stock Price Down 2.3%

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) shares were down 2.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$10.45 and last traded at C$10.73. Approximately 145,106 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,250,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.98.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVA shares. Scotiabank upped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. CIBC decreased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$19.00 to C$16.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on NuVista Energy from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.39.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$10.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.86. The firm has a market cap of C$2.37 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.86.

NuVista Energy ( TSE:NVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$463.27 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 2.7900001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Joshua Thomas Truba sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.60, for a total value of C$326,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at C$1,467,725.60. In other NuVista Energy news, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.15, for a total value of C$424,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 154,132 shares in the company, valued at C$2,180,967.80. Also, Senior Officer Joshua Thomas Truba sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.60, for a total value of C$326,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,467,725.60. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 149,467 shares of company stock worth $1,780,504.

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

