OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Trading Up 2.7%

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.93 and last traded at C$1.93. Approximately 87,248 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,679,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OGC shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.28.
OceanaGold Trading Down 6.7 %
The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.65.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Craig Joseph Nelsen bought 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.81 per share, with a total value of C$29,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 253,000 shares in the company, valued at C$710,930.
About OceanaGold
OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.
Recommended Stories
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
- Is Alcoa A Buy After Strong Q2 Results And More Share Buybacks?
- Will Royal Caribbean’s Broadband Partnership Drive Revenue?
- Chip Gear Maker Entegris Has Potential, But Is It Buyable Now?
- DocuSign Has Important Issues to Address When it Reports Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.