OceanaGold (TSE:OGC) Trading Up 2.7%

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 2.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.93 and last traded at C$1.93. Approximately 87,248 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,679,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OGC shares. National Bankshares cut their target price on OceanaGold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Barclays cut their target price on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$2.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$3.28.

OceanaGold Trading Down 6.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.78. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$2.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

OceanaGold ( TSE:OGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$292.80 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that OceanaGold Co. will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Craig Joseph Nelsen bought 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$2.81 per share, with a total value of C$29,224.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 253,000 shares in the company, valued at C$710,930.

About OceanaGold

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand and the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

