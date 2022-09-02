Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has $85.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $155.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on OKTA. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $216.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Okta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.57.

Okta Stock Down 33.7 %

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Okta has a 1-year low of $58.12 and a 1-year high of $276.30. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.89 and a 200-day moving average of $118.14. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.05.

Insider Activity

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $435.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.35) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Okta will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 36,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786. Company insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Okta

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. Deer Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in Okta in the 4th quarter worth about $614,155,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $240,716,000. Atreides Management LP bought a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,716,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Okta by 134.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,361,000 after acquiring an additional 618,300 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Okta by 5,021.3% during the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 541,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,780,000 after acquiring an additional 531,153 shares during the period. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

