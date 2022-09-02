Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $117.00 Price Target at BTIG Research

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by BTIG Research from $152.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Okta from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Okta from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a sell rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.57.
Okta Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.14. Okta has a 12-month low of $58.12 and a 12-month high of $276.30. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a PE ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Insider Activity
In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Okta news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $320,279.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,575.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock worth $1,316,786 over the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of Okta
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 944.4% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 602.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 121.4% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 75.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Okta Company Profile
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.
