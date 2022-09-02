Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Lowered to $85.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $115.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on OKTA. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $195.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens lowered shares of Okta from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $165.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $141.57.

Okta Stock Performance

Shares of Okta stock opened at $60.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.48 and a beta of 1.05. Okta has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $276.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Insider Activity at Okta

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.35) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta will post -5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $66,455.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,144,850.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,786. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in shares of Okta by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in shares of Okta by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 9,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Okta by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Okta by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

