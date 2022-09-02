Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.77

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.77 and last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 14569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.
Analyst Ratings Changes
ORC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Orchid Island Capital to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Orchid Island Capital to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.
Orchid Island Capital Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.31.
Orchid Island Capital Increases Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 121,251 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,857 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.
Orchid Island Capital Company Profile
Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.
Featured Articles
