Orchid Island Capital (NYSE:ORC) Hits New 1-Year High at $13.77

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (NYSE:ORC – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $13.77 and last traded at $13.72, with a volume of 14569 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ORC has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Orchid Island Capital to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded Orchid Island Capital to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th.

Orchid Island Capital Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.01 and a 200 day moving average of $15.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.43 and a beta of 1.31.

Orchid Island Capital Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Orchid Island Capital

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Orchid Island Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. Orchid Island Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -153.60%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORC. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 7,181 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,252,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after purchasing an additional 121,251 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 29,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 13,857 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Orchid Island Capital by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 64,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 29,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Orchid Island Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Orchid Island Capital Company Profile

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS is backed by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations; and structured Agency RMBS comprising interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

