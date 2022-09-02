Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,496 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $5,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 9.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 71,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,537,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 19.2% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 135,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,432,000 after buying an additional 21,822 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 19.7% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 253,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,509,000 after buying an additional 41,749 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in Otis Worldwide by 9.9% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 281,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,624,000 after buying an additional 25,277 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $645,000. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Insider Activity at Otis Worldwide

In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Otis Worldwide news, CFO Rahul Ghai sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.55, for a total transaction of $205,643.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $554,798.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total transaction of $1,039,107.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,259.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Several brokerages have weighed in on OTIS. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $100.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Otis Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

Shares of OTIS opened at $72.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.84. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $66.97 and a 1 year high of $92.46.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.56 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 32.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 39.86%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.