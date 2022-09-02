Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 54.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,270 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OVV. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 9,931.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900,089 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 436.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,198 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at $73,897,000. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at $110,474,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Ovintiv by 125.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,165 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at $6,918,005.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ovintiv Price Performance

Ovintiv Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $51.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ovintiv Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.42 and a 1 year high of $63.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.02. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 3.05.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OVV. Cowen lifted their price target on Ovintiv to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $53.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $67.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Raymond James set a $60.00 price objective on Ovintiv and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

Ovintiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Featured Stories

