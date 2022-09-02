Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) Hits New 52-Week High at $4.77

Shares of Palatin Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.77 and last traded at $4.54, with a volume of 5460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.59.

Palatin Technologies Trading Down 14.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $996.29 million, a P/E ratio of -28.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 104.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 119,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 61,080 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Palatin Technologies by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,559,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 48,812 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 757,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 57,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Palatin Technologies by 388.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 226,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 180,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC purchased a new position in Palatin Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,422,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

