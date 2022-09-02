Panmure Gordon Downgrades British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) to Hold

Panmure Gordon cut shares of British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BTLCY. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of British Land from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 540 ($6.52) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of British Land from GBX 710 ($8.58) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of British Land from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, British Land has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $626.67.

Get British Land alerts:

British Land Price Performance

OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $4.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. British Land has a one year low of $4.66 and a one year high of $7.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.27.

British Land Cuts Dividend

British Land Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.1028 per share. This represents a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd.

(Get Rating)

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.