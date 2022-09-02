Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Shares Gap Up to $8.15

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.15, but opened at $8.54. Partner Communications shares last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PTNR shares. StockNews.com raised Partner Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Barclays set a 3,000.00 price objective on shares of Partner Communications in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd.
Partner Communications Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.87 and its 200 day moving average is $7.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50 and a beta of 0.76.
Partner Communications Company Profile
Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.
