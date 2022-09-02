PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM) Shares Purchased by GSA Capital Partners LLP

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 160,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,731 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in PAVmed were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axiom Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PAVmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in PAVmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PAVmed in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in PAVmed by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PAVmed by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 79,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. 13.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAVmed Stock Performance

PAVM opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25. PAVmed Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $9.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 0.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAVmed ( NASDAQ:PAVM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PAVmed Inc. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PAVM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of PAVmed to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of PAVmed from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of PAVmed to $3.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

About PAVmed

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a percutaneous device to treat carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

