Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 336,325 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,019 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $74,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in Penumbra in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra Price Performance

PEN stock opened at $166.26 on Friday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.86 and a 1 year high of $293.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 4.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.82. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -319.72 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Penumbra

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.08. Penumbra had a positive return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $208.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Penumbra’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total value of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,121.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.64, for a total transaction of $30,662.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,121.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.04, for a total value of $297,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,714,019.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,151 shares of company stock worth $355,536. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEN shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Penumbra to $180.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $272.00 to $213.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Penumbra in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet lowered Penumbra from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Penumbra from $280.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.78.

About Penumbra

(Get Rating)

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

Featured Articles

