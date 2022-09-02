Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €169.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €169.00 ($172.45) price target on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($219.39) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($255.10) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €256.00 ($261.22) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group set a €196.00 ($200.00) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €241.00 ($245.92) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Pernod Ricard Stock Up 0.5 %

EPA RI opened at €184.40 ($188.16) on Thursday. Pernod Ricard has a 1-year low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a 1-year high of €136.25 ($139.03). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €185.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is €186.66.

Pernod Ricard Company Profile

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. It offers its products under various brands. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

