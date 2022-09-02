PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $49.84

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MUNI – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.84 and last traded at $51.64, with a volume of 103 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $51.62.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.05 and its 200-day moving average is $52.41.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MUNI. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $296,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,719,000. First International Bank & Trust bought a new position in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,391,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 19,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 45,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond Strategy Fund, formerly, PIMCO Intermediate Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 80% of its assets in a diversified portfolio of debt securities whose interest is, in the opinion of bond counsel for the issuer at the time of issuance, exempt from federal income tax (Municipal Bonds).

