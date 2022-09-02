Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,265,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 17,177 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $69,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Portland General Electric by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,373 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 14,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Horizon Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Horizon Investment Services LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 16,033 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays decreased their target price on Portland General Electric from $53.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Portland General Electric from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.83.

Insider Activity

Portland General Electric Stock Performance

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 2,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $107,440.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,112 shares in the company, valued at $758,096.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of POR stock opened at $52.20 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $45.02 and a 1-year high of $57.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a P/E/G ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.04.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.32. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.87% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $591.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Portland General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 67.54%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,274 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 415 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 572 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

Further Reading

